New Analyst Forecast: $TER Given $102.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TER. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 102.0 for TER.

$TER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TER recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $102.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $74.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $105.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $133.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/12/2025

$TER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TER stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/03.

$TER Insider Trading Activity

$TER insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,125 shares for an estimated $1,088,562 .

. RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,329 shares for an estimated $280,183 .

. MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,250 shares for an estimated $139,712 .

. RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

$TER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 369 institutional investors add shares of $TER stock to their portfolio, and 398 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

