New Analyst Forecast: $TEO Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEO. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $TEO.
$TEO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025
$TEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $TEO stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP removed 264,093 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,691,107
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 152,837 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,557,409
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 111,502 shares (+176987.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,136,205
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 90,000 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $917,100
- BOSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 81,878 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $834,336
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 72,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $742,321
- RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC removed 71,336 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $726,913
