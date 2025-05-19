New Analyst Forecast: $TENX Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TENX. Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a price target of 15.0 for TENX.
$TENX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TENX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $20.0 on 03/10/2025
$TENX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $TENX stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 378,346 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,478,166
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 167,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,093,850
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,500
- MORGAN STANLEY added 46,649 shares (+62.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $305,550
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 34,048 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $223,014
- SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 29,166 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 24,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,560
