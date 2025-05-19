New Analyst Forecast: $TENX Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TENX. Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a price target of 15.0 for TENX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TENX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TENX forecast page.

$TENX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TENX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $15.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $20.0 on 03/10/2025

$TENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $TENX stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.