New Analyst Forecast: $TENB Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TENB. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 40.0 for TENB.
$TENB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 03/18/2025
- Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 10/16/2024
$TENB Insider Trading Activity
$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-CEO,Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 28,879 shares for an estimated $1,143,317.
- MARK C. THURMOND (Co-CEO,Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,546 shares for an estimated $1,016,100.
- AMIT YORAN (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,874 shares for an estimated $667,666.
- LINDA KAY ZECHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $92,500
- RAYMOND JR. VICKS sold 809 shares for an estimated $31,162
$TENB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,433,485 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,450,639
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,142,940 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,008,977
- SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 918,235 shares (+647.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,160,094
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 890,023 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,063,731
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 829,503 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,665,828
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 825,332 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,501,574
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 708,249 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,890,845
