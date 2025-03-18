New Analyst Forecast: $TENB Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TENB. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 40.0 for TENB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TENB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TENB forecast page.

$TENB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 10/16/2024

$TENB Insider Trading Activity

$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-CEO,Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 28,879 shares for an estimated $1,143,317 .

. MARK C. THURMOND (Co-CEO,Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,546 shares for an estimated $1,016,100 .

. AMIT YORAN (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,874 shares for an estimated $667,666 .

. LINDA KAY ZECHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $92,500

RAYMOND JR. VICKS sold 809 shares for an estimated $31,162

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.