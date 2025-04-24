New Analyst Forecast: $TEL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEL. HSBC gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TEL.

$TEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEL forecast page.

$TEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $151.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $165.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $137.0 on 10/31/2024

$TEL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/25.

on 03/25. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/23.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TEL Insider Trading Activity

$TEL insiders have traded $TEL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE R CURTIN (Chief Exec. Officer & Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $17,789,725 .

. JOHN S JENKINS (EVP & General Counsel) sold 40,800 shares for an estimated $6,343,959

SHADRAK W KROEGER (Pres., Industrial Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,669,177 .

. ROBERT J OTT (Sr VP & Corporate Controller) sold 16,100 shares for an estimated $2,502,099

LAURA WRIGHT sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $154,660

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $TEL stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.