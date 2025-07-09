Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $TECK Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 09, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TECK. JP Morgan gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TECK.

$TECK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TECK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

$TECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TECK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $46.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 03/10/2025
  • Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $70.0 on 01/22/2025

$TECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $TECK stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FIL LTD removed 4,941,901 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,033,453
  • PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 4,180,623 shares (+56.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,300,095
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 2,689,326 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,972,146
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,909,150 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,550,334
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,766,780 shares (+35.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,363,795
  • CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,697,216 shares (+75.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,829,578
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,609,756 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,643,411

