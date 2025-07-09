New Analyst Forecast: $TECK Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TECK. JP Morgan gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TECK.

$TECK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TECK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

$TECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TECK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $46.0 on 07/09/2025

Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 03/10/2025

Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $70.0 on 01/22/2025

$TECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $TECK stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

