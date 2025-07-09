New Analyst Forecast: $TECK Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TECK. JP Morgan gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $TECK.
$TECK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TECK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
$TECK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TECK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $46.0 on 07/09/2025
- Lawson Winder from B of A Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 03/10/2025
- Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $70.0 on 01/22/2025
$TECK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $TECK stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 4,941,901 shares (-36.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,033,453
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 4,180,623 shares (+56.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,300,095
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,689,326 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,972,146
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,909,150 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,550,334
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,766,780 shares (+35.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,363,795
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,697,216 shares (+75.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,829,578
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,609,756 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,643,411
