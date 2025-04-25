New Analyst Forecast: $TECK Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TECK. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TECK.
$TECK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TECK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
$TECK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $TECK stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 3,713,865 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,522,948
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,567,485 shares (+119.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,590,167
- FIL LTD removed 3,202,533 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,798,662
- SWEDBANK AB added 2,563,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,878,390
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,027,539 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,176,155
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,648,621 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,818,609
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,609,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,243,410
