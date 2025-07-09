Stocks

New Analyst Forecast: $TECK/B Given $63.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TECK/B. Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a price target of 63.0 for TECK/B.

$TECK/B Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TECK/B recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TECK/B in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $63.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Alexander Hacking from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $55.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $72.0 on 02/21/2025
  • Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $73.0 on 01/22/2025

