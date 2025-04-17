New Analyst Forecast: $TEAM Given $320.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEAM. Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 320.0 for TEAM.

$TEAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEAM recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $272.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $320.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $272.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ryan MacWilliams from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $330.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $285.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $250.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $270.0 on 11/01/2024

$TEAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

$TEAM Insider Trading Activity

$TEAM insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 2064 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2064 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 938 sales selling 961,708 shares for an estimated $239,420,780 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 938 sales selling 961,708 shares for an estimated $239,420,512 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 29,822 shares for an estimated $7,960,489 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 26,904 shares for an estimated $7,586,381 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 9,042 shares for an estimated $2,516,839 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 8,170 shares for an estimated $2,126,837 .

. HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,163,175.

$TEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of $TEAM stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

