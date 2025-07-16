New Analyst Forecast: $TEAM Given $265.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TEAM. Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a price target of 265.0 for TEAM.

$TEAM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEAM recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $TEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $265.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $260.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $315.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $221.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $300.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $255.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $250.0 on 05/02/2025

$TEAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 06/03.

$TEAM Insider Trading Activity

$TEAM insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 1952 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1952 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 912 sales selling 939,020 shares for an estimated $219,074,214 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 912 sales selling 939,020 shares for an estimated $219,074,042 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 23,278 shares for an estimated $6,323,544 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 21,462 shares for an estimated $5,775,949 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 9,140 shares for an estimated $2,407,358 .

. BRIAN DUFFY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $893,850 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,129 shares for an estimated $611,252.

$TEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 494 institutional investors add shares of $TEAM stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

