New Analyst Forecast: $TDW Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TDW. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $TDW.

$TDW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

$TDW Insider Trading Activity

$TDW insiders have traded $TDW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ROBOTTI has made 5 purchases buying 52,330 shares for an estimated $2,150,047 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL A. HUDSON (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $250,080

$TDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $TDW stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

