New Analyst Forecast: $TDUP Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TDUP. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TDUP.

$TDUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDUP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$TDUP Insider Trading Activity

$TDUP insiders have traded $TDUP stock on the open market 129 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 117 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICIA NAKACHE has made 0 purchases and 117 sales selling 6,172,837 shares for an estimated $15,432,559 .

. DANIEL J NOVA has made 10 purchases buying 303,930 shares for an estimated $382,575 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IAN FRIEDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 56,810 shares for an estimated $90,794 and 0 sales.

$TDUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $TDUP stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

