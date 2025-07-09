New Analyst Forecast: $TDOC Given 'In-Line' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TDOC. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'In-Line' for $TDOC.

$TDOC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TDOC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

$TDOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDOC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TDOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.875.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $8.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $10.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $8.0 on 05/01/2025

$TDOC Insider Trading Activity

$TDOC insiders have traded $TDOC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MALA MURTHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,936 shares for an estimated $319,480 .

. ADAM C VANDERVOORT (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,819 shares for an estimated $132,599 .

. FERNANDO M. RODRIGUES (President of BetterHelp) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,256 shares for an estimated $111,717 .

. KELLY BLISS (President, U.S. Group Health) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,123 shares for an estimated $111,694 .

. CARLOS NUENO (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,224 shares for an estimated $96,784.

$TDOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $TDOC stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

