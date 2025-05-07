Stocks
TDG

New Analyst Forecast: $TDG Given $1553.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TDG. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a price target of 1553.0 for TDG.

$TDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1450.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $1553.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $1300.0 on 04/02/2025
  • Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1580.0 on 03/25/2025
  • Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $1348.0 on 01/02/2025

$TDG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TDG Insider Trading Activity

$TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 305 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 305 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 131,737 shares for an estimated $173,206,331.
  • KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 87 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $130,268,613.
  • W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 92 sales selling 82,073 shares for an estimated $115,651,257.
  • JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 18,300 shares for an estimated $24,019,723.
  • JESSICA L WARREN (GC, CCO, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 275 shares for an estimated $378,487.

$TDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $TDG stock to their portfolio, and 475 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

