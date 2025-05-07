New Analyst Forecast: $TDG Given $1553.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TDG. Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a price target of 1553.0 for TDG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TDG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TDG forecast page.

$TDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TDG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1450.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $1553.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $1300.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1580.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $1348.0 on 01/02/2025

$TDG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TDG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/04, 01/16.

on 02/04, 01/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$TDG Insider Trading Activity

$TDG insiders have traded $TDG stock on the open market 305 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 305 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J SMALL has made 0 purchases and 60 sales selling 131,737 shares for an estimated $173,206,331 .

. KEVIN M STEIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 87 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $130,268,613 .

. W NICHOLAS HOWLEY has made 0 purchases and 92 sales selling 82,073 shares for an estimated $115,651,257 .

. JOEL REISS (Co-Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 62 sales selling 18,300 shares for an estimated $24,019,723 .

. JESSICA L WARREN (GC, CCO, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 275 shares for an estimated $378,487.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $TDG stock to their portfolio, and 475 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.