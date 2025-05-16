New Analyst Forecast: $TCOM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TCOM. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TCOM.

$TCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCOM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

CFRA issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TCOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TCOM forecast page.

$TCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCOM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ellie Jiang from Macquarie set a target price of $80.8 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Siti Salikin from CFRA set a target price of $80.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $75.0 on 11/19/2024

$TCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $TCOM stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.