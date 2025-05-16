New Analyst Forecast: $TCOM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TCOM. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TCOM.
$TCOM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TCOM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
- CFRA issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
$TCOM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCOM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TCOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ellie Jiang from Macquarie set a target price of $80.8 on 11/19/2024
- Siti Salikin from CFRA set a target price of $80.0 on 11/19/2024
- Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $75.0 on 11/19/2024
$TCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $TCOM stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 12,165,176 shares (+1609.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $773,461,890
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 8,594,727 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $590,113,955
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,897,635 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,811,633
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,682,534 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,135,511
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 2,314,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,150,696
- FMR LLC added 1,808,016 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,953,657
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,400,126 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,132,651
