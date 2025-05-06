New Analyst Forecast: $TCMD Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TCMD. Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a price target of 14.0 for TCMD.

$TCMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TINA SMITH purchased up to $100,000 on 11/12.

$TCMD Insider Trading Activity

$TCMD insiders have traded $TCMD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL L. REUVERS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,276 shares for an estimated $560,996 .

. KRISTIE BURNS (Sr. VP Mktg & Clinical Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,298 shares for an estimated $163,912 .

. ELAINE M. BIRKEMEYER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,844 shares for an estimated $85,517.

$TCMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $TCMD stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

