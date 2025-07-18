New Analyst Forecast: $TCBI Given $82.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TCBI. Jared Shaw from Barclays set a price target of 82.0 for TCBI.

$TCBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCBI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $TCBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $82.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $82.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $76.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $86.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $90.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025

$TCBI Insider Trading Activity

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 28 purchases buying 110,690 shares for an estimated $2,758,645 and 0 sales.

$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

