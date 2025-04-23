New Analyst Forecast: $TCBI Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TCBI. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 80.0 for TCBI.

$TCBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TCBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TCBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $80.0 on 04/21/2025

An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $90.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 01/08/2025

$TCBI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TCBI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

$TCBI Insider Trading Activity

$TCBI insiders have traded $TCBI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TCBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W STALLINGS has made 13 purchases buying 52,690 shares for an estimated $1,145,430 and 0 sales.

$TCBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $TCBI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

