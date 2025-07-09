New Analyst Forecast: $TBN Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TBN. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $TBN.

$TBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TBN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

$TBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $30.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeff Grampp from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $36.0 on 05/28/2025

