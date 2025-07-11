New Analyst Forecast: $TBBK Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TBBK. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 65.0 for TBBK.
$TBBK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TBBK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TBBK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 07/11/2025
- David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $67.0 on 02/03/2025
$TBBK Insider Trading Activity
$TBBK insiders have traded $TBBK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TBBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY A NAGER (EVP Head of Commercial Lending) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,663 shares for an estimated $1,387,763.
- RYAN HARRIS (EVP Head of Fintech Solutions) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $460,634
- ERIKA R CAESAR (EVP and General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $301,630
- JENNIFER F TERRY (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,798 shares for an estimated $229,003
- TODD J. BROCKMAN purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $228,847
- GREGOR J GARRY (EVP and COO) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $91,564
$TBBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $TBBK stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 704,085 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,203,851
- CASTLE CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, LP removed 504,176 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,640,659
- INVESCO LTD. added 466,139 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,630,784
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 377,993 shares (+741.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,973,150
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 285,068 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,062,993
- OWLS NEST PARTNERS IA, LLC added 257,620 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,612,640
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 235,303 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,433,410
