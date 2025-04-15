New Analyst Forecast: $TBBB Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TBBB. Hector Maya from Scotiabank set a price target of 37.0 for TBBB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TBBB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TBBB forecast page.

$TBBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TBBB stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.