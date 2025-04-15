New Analyst Forecast: $TBBB Given $37.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TBBB. Hector Maya from Scotiabank set a price target of 37.0 for TBBB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TBBB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TBBB forecast page.
$TBBB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TBBB stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,716,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,544,260
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,448,093 shares (+37.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,952,070
- FMR LLC added 878,003 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,829,924
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 560,280 shares (+146.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,844,718
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 490,504 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,871,453
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 483,570 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,675,359
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 355,816 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,062,476
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.