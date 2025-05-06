New Analyst Forecast: $TARS Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TARS. Eddie Hickman from Guggenheim set a price target of 84.0 for TARS.

$TARS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TARS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TARS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eddie Hickman from Guggenheim set a target price of $84.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Balaji Prasad from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer set a target price of $72.0 on 01/22/2025

$TARS Insider Trading Activity

$TARS insiders have traded $TARS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TARS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOBAK R. AZAMIAN (President/CEO and Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,216 shares for an estimated $1,463,050 .

. AZIZ MOTTIWALA (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,565 shares for an estimated $505,856 .

. BRYAN WAHL (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,686 shares for an estimated $463,765 .

. SESHADRI NEERVANNAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,583 shares for an estimated $363,141 .

. DIANNE C. WHITFIELD (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,711 shares for an estimated $321,323 .

. JEFFREY S FARROW (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,724 shares for an estimated $178,306.

$TARS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $TARS stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

