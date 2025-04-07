New Analyst Forecast: $TALK Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TALK. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 5.0 for TALK.

$TALK Insider Trading Activity

$TALK insiders have traded $TALK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GIL MARGOLIN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 157,544 shares for an estimated $480,769 .

. JON R COHEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $214,500

JOHN CHARLES REILLY (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) has made 3 purchases buying 9,070 shares for an estimated $25,995 and 0 sales.

$TALK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $TALK stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

