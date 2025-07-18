New Analyst Forecast: $TAC Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TAC. Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a price target of 20.0 for TAC.
$TAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $20.0 on 07/18/2025
- Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/08/2025
- Mark Jarvi from CIBC set a target price of $19.5 on 02/18/2025
$TAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $TAC stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 10,957,858 shares (+199.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,455,972
- MORGAN STANLEY added 9,857,911 shares (+339.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,171,467
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 8,592,906 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,343,671
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,695,255 shares (+250.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,250,634
- OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,585,253 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,222,115
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 5,306,037 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,611,445
- FMR LLC added 5,247,971 shares (+63.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,068,528
