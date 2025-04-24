New Analyst Forecast: $T Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $T. Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a price target of 30.0 for T.

$T Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $T recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $T in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $30.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Natthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $28.0 on 12/05/2024

$T Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

$T Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,258 institutional investors add shares of $T stock to their portfolio, and 1,132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

