New Analyst Forecast: $SYY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYY. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SYY.

$SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,871 shares for an estimated $5,445,599 .

. EVE M MCFADDEN (SVP, GC & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,535 shares for an estimated $823,023 .

. SHEILA TALTON sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $216,427

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 605 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 716 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

