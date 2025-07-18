Stocks
SYY

New Analyst Forecast: $SYY Given $93.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYY. Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a price target of 93.0 for SYY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.

$SYY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025
  • John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025
  • John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025
  • John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 04/30/2025

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 611 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 749 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.