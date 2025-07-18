New Analyst Forecast: $SYY Given $93.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYY. Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a price target of 93.0 for SYY.

$SYY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $80.0 on 04/30/2025

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 611 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 749 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

