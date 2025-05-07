New Analyst Forecast: $SYK Given $450.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYK. Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a price target of 450.0 for SYK.

$SYK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SYK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $433.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $450.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $403.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $422.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $450.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $409.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $445.0 on 12/02/2024

$SYK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 02/26.

on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

$SYK Insider Trading Activity

$SYK insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 201,392 shares for an estimated $78,993,068 .

. KEVIN LOBO (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,313 shares for an estimated $21,131,479 .

. ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586

SPENCER S STILES (Group President) sold 514 shares for an estimated $201,056

$SYK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,054 institutional investors add shares of $SYK stock to their portfolio, and 820 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

