New Analyst Forecast: $SYK Given $450.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYK. Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a price target of 450.0 for SYK.
$SYK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SYK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $433.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lee Hambright from Bernstein set a target price of $450.0 on 05/05/2025
- Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $403.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $422.0 on 03/04/2025
- David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $450.0 on 02/03/2025
- Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $409.0 on 12/18/2024
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $445.0 on 12/02/2024
$SYK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
$SYK Insider Trading Activity
$SYK insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 201,392 shares for an estimated $78,993,068.
- KEVIN LOBO (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,313 shares for an estimated $21,131,479.
- ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586
- SPENCER S STILES (Group President) sold 514 shares for an estimated $201,056
$SYK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,054 institutional investors add shares of $SYK stock to their portfolio, and 820 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,716,746 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $618,114,397
- FMR LLC added 727,850 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,062,392
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 640,072 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,457,923
- GREENLEAF TRUST removed 628,360 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $233,907,010
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 594,363 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $221,251,626
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 503,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,222,526
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 501,066 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,408,813
