New Analyst Forecast: $SYF Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYF. Brian Foran from Truist Financial set a price target of 68.0 for SYF.

$SYF Insider Trading Activity

$SYF insiders have traded $SYF stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN D DOUBLES (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 148,747 shares for an estimated $8,938,695 .

. CAROL JUEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 91,413 shares for an estimated $5,410,416 .

. BART SCHALLER (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 75,111 shares for an estimated $4,445,082 .

. BRIAN J. SR. WENZEL (See remarks) sold 62,702 shares for an estimated $3,762,747

ALBERTO CASELLAS (See remarks) sold 58,026 shares for an estimated $3,482,140

JONATHAN S MOTHNER (See remarks) sold 40,639 shares for an estimated $2,441,184

CURTIS HOWSE (See remarks) sold 34,043 shares for an estimated $2,042,920

DARRELL OWENS (See remarks) sold 11,075 shares for an estimated $664,610

COURTNEY GENTLEMAN (See remarks) sold 10,010 shares for an estimated $600,700

$SYF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of $SYF stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

