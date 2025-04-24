New Analyst Forecast: $SYBT Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYBT. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 81.0 for SYBT.
$SYBT Insider Trading Activity
$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,500 shares for an estimated $2,501,892.
- PHILIP POINDEXTER (President) sold 3,419 shares for an estimated $258,305
- WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $218,045
- MICHAEL REHM (Executive Vice President) sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $198,254
- MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,797 shares for an estimated $130,785
- MICHAEL B NEWTON (Sr. Vice President) sold 45 shares for an estimated $3,454
$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 586,550 shares (+120.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,002,845
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 298,211 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,354,889
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 154,089 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,034,313
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 144,915 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,377,363
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 124,257 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,898,043
- STATE STREET CORP added 97,796 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,003,171
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 90,685 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,493,952
