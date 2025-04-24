New Analyst Forecast: $SYBT Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SYBT. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 81.0 for SYBT.

$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,500 shares for an estimated $2,501,892 .

. PHILIP POINDEXTER (President) sold 3,419 shares for an estimated $258,305

WILLIAM DISHMAN (Executive Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $218,045

MICHAEL REHM (Executive Vice President) sold 2,650 shares for an estimated $198,254

MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,797 shares for an estimated $130,785

MICHAEL B NEWTON (Sr. Vice President) sold 45 shares for an estimated $3,454

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

