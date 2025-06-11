New Analyst Forecast: $SXT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SXT. CJS Securities gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $SXT.

$SXT Insider Trading Activity

$SXT insiders have traded $SXT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIO FERRUZZI sold 1,668 shares for an estimated $159,214

$SXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $SXT stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

