New Analyst Forecast: $SXT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SXT. CJS Securities gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $SXT.
$SXT Insider Trading Activity
$SXT insiders have traded $SXT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIO FERRUZZI sold 1,668 shares for an estimated $159,214
$SXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $SXT stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 708,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,722,639
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 671,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,983,913
- BAYBERRY CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 384,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,581,120
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 235,653 shares (+68.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,539,652
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 226,773 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,159,843
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 223,700 shares (+441.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,649,991
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 199,827 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,873,123
