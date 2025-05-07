New Analyst Forecast: $SXI Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SXI. Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 200.0 for SXI.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SXI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SXI forecast page.
$SXI Insider Trading Activity
$SXI insiders have traded $SXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADEMIR SARCEVIC (Vice President/CFO/Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,600 shares for an estimated $710,568.
- THOMAS J HANSEN sold 1,661 shares for an estimated $349,498
- MAX ARETS (VP; Chief Information Officer) purchased 63 shares for an estimated $12,033
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SXI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $SXI stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 85,239 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,938,840
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 64,373 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,037,107
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 63,689 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,278,767
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 46,869 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,764,034
- BRYN MAWR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 43,213 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,974,146
- UBS GROUP AG added 33,359 shares (+650.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,237,799
- STATE STREET CORP added 32,960 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,163,190
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.