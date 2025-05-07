New Analyst Forecast: $SXI Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SXI. Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 200.0 for SXI.

$SXI Insider Trading Activity

$SXI insiders have traded $SXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADEMIR SARCEVIC (Vice President/CFO/Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,600 shares for an estimated $710,568 .

. THOMAS J HANSEN sold 1,661 shares for an estimated $349,498

MAX ARETS (VP; Chief Information Officer) purchased 63 shares for an estimated $12,033

$SXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $SXI stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

