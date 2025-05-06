New Analyst Forecast: $SWK Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SWK. Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 65.0 for SWK.

$SWK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SWK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 05/01/2025

$SWK Insider Trading Activity

$SWK insiders have traded $SWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JANET LINK (SVP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 1,990 shares for an estimated $169,629

$SWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of $SWK stock to their portfolio, and 418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

