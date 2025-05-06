New Analyst Forecast: $SWK Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SWK. Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 65.0 for SWK.
$SWK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SWK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SWK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 05/01/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 05/01/2025
$SWK Insider Trading Activity
$SWK insiders have traded $SWK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANET LINK (SVP, General Counsel & Sec'y) sold 1,990 shares for an estimated $169,629
$SWK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of $SWK stock to their portfolio, and 418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,063,114 shares (+126.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,937,423
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 2,142,089 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,988,325
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,372,159 shares (+207.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,170,646
- CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION LLP removed 1,242,780 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,782,806
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 795,516 shares (+119.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,871,979
- INVESCO LTD. added 763,219 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,278,853
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 679,359 shares (+44.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,545,734
