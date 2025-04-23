New Analyst Forecast: $SW Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SW. An analyst from RBC Capital set a price target of 57.0 for SW.

$SW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 04/22/2025

$SW Insider Trading Activity

$SW insiders have traded $SW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY P J SMURFIT (See Remarks) sold 78,000 shares for an estimated $4,293,120

SAVERIO MAYER (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,000

KEN BOWLES (See Remarks) sold 24,225 shares for an estimated $1,333,828

ALVARO HENAO (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,604

