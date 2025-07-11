New Analyst Forecast: $SW Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SW. Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a price target of 54.0 for SW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SW forecast page.

$SW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SW recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Brian Morton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $63.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $56.0 on 05/02/2025

$SW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SW Insider Trading Activity

$SW insiders have traded $SW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY P J SMURFIT (See Remarks) sold 78,000 shares for an estimated $4,293,120

KEN BOWLES (See Remarks) sold 24,225 shares for an estimated $1,333,828

IRIAL FINAN purchased 15,180 shares for an estimated $595,181

ALVARO HENAO (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,604

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.