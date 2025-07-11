Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SW Given $54.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SW. Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a price target of 54.0 for SW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SW forecast page.

$SW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SW recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Brian Morton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $53.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $63.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $56.0 on 05/02/2025

$SW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SW Insider Trading Activity

$SW insiders have traded $SW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY P J SMURFIT (See Remarks) sold 78,000 shares for an estimated $4,293,120
  • KEN BOWLES (See Remarks) sold 24,225 shares for an estimated $1,333,828
  • IRIAL FINAN purchased 15,180 shares for an estimated $595,181
  • ALVARO HENAO (See Remarks) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $215,604

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

