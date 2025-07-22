New Analyst Forecast: $SUN Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SUN. Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a price target of 67.0 for SUN.
$SUN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $67.0 on 07/22/2025
- Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $67.0 on 07/14/2025
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 03/28/2025
$SUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $SUN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 2,529,170 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,843,610
- INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 940,846 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,625,518
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 549,121 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,881,965
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 464,768 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,984,430
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 457,458 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,560,011
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 404,931 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,510,293
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 369,508 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,453,634
