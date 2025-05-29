New Analyst Forecast: $SUI Given $263.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SUI. David Windley from Jefferies set a price target of 263.0 for SUI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SUI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SUI forecast page.

$SUI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SUI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $263.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $141.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 05/07/2025

$SUI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.