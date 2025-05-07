New Analyst Forecast: $SUI Given $147.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SUI. Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a price target of 147.0 for SUI.
$SUI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SUI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 05/07/2025
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 11/14/2024
$SUI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 3,811,528 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $468,703,598
- DODGE & COX added 3,644,853 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,207,573
- FMR LLC added 2,684,214 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,077,795
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 959,879 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,036,320
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 911,857 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,131,055
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 632,331 shares (+398.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,757,743
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 578,370 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,122,158
