STZ

New Analyst Forecast: $STZ Given $202.0 Price Target

June 26, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

June 26, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STZ. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 202.0 for STZ.

$STZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 05/07/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $593,901
  • WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 484 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 927 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 6,384,676 shares (+113.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,171,715,739
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,741,716 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,199,720
  • FMR LLC added 3,387,870 shares (+206.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,741,902
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,027,001 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $555,515,223
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,882,817 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $529,054,575
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,514,517 shares (+127.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,464,159
  • MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. removed 1,887,923 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,471,628

