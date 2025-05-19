Stocks
STX

New Analyst Forecast: $STX Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 19, 2025 — 10:28 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STX. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $STX.

$STX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

$STX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$STX Insider Trading Activity

$STX insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $7,363,361.
  • GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,954 shares for an estimated $6,994,033.
  • YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $76,365
  • JOHN CHRISTOPHER MORRIS (SVP & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 216 shares for an estimated $21,296.

$STX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 368 institutional investors add shares of $STX stock to their portfolio, and 467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

