New Analyst Forecast: $STX Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STX. Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a price target of 170.0 for STX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STX forecast page.

$STX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $STX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $170.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from B of A Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $122.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $125.0 on 05/19/2025

$STX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STX Insider Trading Activity

$STX insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 184,347 shares for an estimated $21,933,429 .

. BAN SENG TEH (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 84,844 shares for an estimated $10,534,932 .

. GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 51,834 shares for an estimated $6,087,785 .

. MICHAEL R CANNON sold 24,190 shares for an estimated $2,878,646

STEPHANIE TILENIUS sold 2,693 shares for an estimated $344,801

YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $87,757

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 362 institutional investors add shares of $STX stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.