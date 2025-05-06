New Analyst Forecast: $STX Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STX. Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a price target of 140.0 for STX.
$STX Insider Trading Activity
$STX insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $7,363,361.
- GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,954 shares for an estimated $6,994,033.
- KIAN FATT CHONG (SVP, Global Operations) sold 9,182 shares for an estimated $968,701
- YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $76,365
- JOHN CHRISTOPHER MORRIS (SVP & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 216 shares for an estimated $21,296.
$STX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of $STX stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,892,398 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,572,871
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,640,443 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,826,635
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,928,821 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,476,540
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,814,821 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,637,200
- FMR LLC removed 1,813,145 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,492,544
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,504,055 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,814,987
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,068,017 shares (+142.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,180,547
