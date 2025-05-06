New Analyst Forecast: $STX Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STX. Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a price target of 140.0 for STX.

$STX Insider Trading Activity

$STX insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $7,363,361 .

. GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,954 shares for an estimated $6,994,033 .

. KIAN FATT CHONG (SVP, Global Operations) sold 9,182 shares for an estimated $968,701

YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $76,365

JOHN CHRISTOPHER MORRIS (SVP & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 216 shares for an estimated $21,296.

$STX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of $STX stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

