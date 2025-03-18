New Analyst Forecast: $STRO Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STRO. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 2.0 for STRO.

$STRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STRO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 10/11/2024

on 10/11/2024 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $12.0 on 10/11/2024

$STRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $STRO stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

