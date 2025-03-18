News & Insights

New Analyst Forecast: $STRO Given $2.0 Price Target

March 18, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STRO. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 2.0 for STRO.

$STRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STRO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025
  • Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 10/11/2024
  • Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $12.0 on 10/11/2024

$STRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $STRO stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 2,570,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,728,800
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,626,127 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,992,073
  • KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,575,000 shares (+76.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,898,000
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,470,550 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,705,812
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 1,246,051 shares (+454.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,292,733
  • EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,147,581 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,111,549
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 814,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,499,517

