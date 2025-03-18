New Analyst Forecast: $STRO Given $2.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STRO. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 2.0 for STRO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STRO forecast page.
$STRO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STRO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025
- Tazeen Ahmad from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 10/11/2024
- Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $12.0 on 10/11/2024
$STRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $STRO stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 2,570,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,728,800
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,626,127 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,992,073
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,575,000 shares (+76.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,898,000
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,470,550 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,705,812
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,246,051 shares (+454.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,292,733
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,147,581 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,111,549
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 814,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,499,517
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.