New Analyst Forecast: $STRA Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STRA. Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a price target of 105.0 for STRA.

$STRA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STRA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $105.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 04/28/2025

$STRA Insider Trading Activity

$STRA insiders have traded $STRA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND KARL MCDONNELL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,855 shares for an estimated $3,116,343 .

. DANIEL WAYNE JACKSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,025 shares for an estimated $589,413 .

. WILLIAM J SLOCUM has made 2 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $183,482 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R GRUSKY sold 1,494 shares for an estimated $119,923

LIZETTE BENEDI HERRAIZ (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,452 shares for an estimated $119,368

MICHAEL A. MCROBBIE purchased 600 shares for an estimated $49,080

$STRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $STRA stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

