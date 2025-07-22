New Analyst Forecast: $STRA Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STRA. Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a price target of 105.0 for STRA.
$STRA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STRA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STRA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $105.0 on 07/22/2025
- Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 04/28/2025
$STRA Insider Trading Activity
$STRA insiders have traded $STRA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND KARL MCDONNELL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,855 shares for an estimated $3,116,343.
- DANIEL WAYNE JACKSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,025 shares for an estimated $589,413.
- WILLIAM J SLOCUM has made 2 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $183,482 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT R GRUSKY sold 1,494 shares for an estimated $119,923
- LIZETTE BENEDI HERRAIZ (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,452 shares for an estimated $119,368
- MICHAEL A. MCROBBIE purchased 600 shares for an estimated $49,080
$STRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $STRA stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 217,151 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,231,997
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 134,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,292,620
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 111,686 shares (-55.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,377,156
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 83,852 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,040,213
- PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD added 78,740 shares (+129.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,611,010
- VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 74,313 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,239,319
- INVESCO LTD. removed 60,045 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,041,378
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.