New Analyst Forecast: $STOK Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STOK. Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a price target of 30.0 for STOK.

$STOK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STOK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $30.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $22.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 03/19/2025

$STOK Insider Trading Activity

$STOK insiders have traded $STOK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRUST SKORPIOS sold 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $30,599,999

BARRY TICHO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,567 shares for an estimated $462,912 .

. EDWARD M. MD KAYE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,289 shares for an estimated $163,672 .

. JONATHAN ALLAN (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $35,731.

$STOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $STOK stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.