New Analyst Forecast: $STNE Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STNE. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $STNE.
$STNE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STNE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
$STNE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $STNE stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 5,920,905 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,189,612
- SQUADRA INVESTMENTS - GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. added 4,446,709 shares (+46.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,440,270
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,387,906 shares (+613.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,001,610
- CONSTELLATION INVESTIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES LTDA removed 3,047,576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,289,180
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,534,079 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,196,609
- ATMOS CAPITAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. added 2,173,389 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,321,910
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,008,710 shares (+40.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,009,418
