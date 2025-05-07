New Analyst Forecast: $STN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STN. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $STN.
$STN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
$STN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $STN stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 15,406,210 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,276,250,436
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,003,604 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,138,555
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 709,106 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,629,365
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 542,305 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,543,827
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 408,700 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,856,708
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 385,531 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,244,906
- INVESCO LTD. removed 303,238 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,789,021
