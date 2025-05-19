New Analyst Forecast: $STN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STN. TD Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $STN.
$STN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
$STN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $STN stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 15,406,210 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,276,250,436
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,003,604 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,138,555
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 964,188 shares (+28.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,873,333
- JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD added 642,620 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,234,640
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 408,700 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,856,708
- FMR LLC removed 378,892 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,387,413
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 377,785 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,295,709
