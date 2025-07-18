New Analyst Forecast: $STN Given $168.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STN. Jacob Bout from CIBC set a price target of 168.0 for STN.
$STN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $156.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jacob Bout from CIBC set a target price of $168.0 on 07/18/2025
- Jonathan Goldman from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/14/2025
- Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 05/15/2025
- Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 01/22/2025
$STN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $STN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 15,406,210 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,276,250,436
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 1,003,604 shares (-19.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,138,555
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 964,188 shares (+28.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,873,333
- JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD removed 676,400 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $73,511,152
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH removed 408,700 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,856,708
- FMR LLC removed 378,892 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,387,413
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 377,785 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,295,709
