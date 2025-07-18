Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $STN Given $168.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STN. Jacob Bout from CIBC set a price target of 168.0 for STN.

$STN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $156.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jacob Bout from CIBC set a target price of $168.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Jonathan Goldman from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 01/22/2025

$STN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $STN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

