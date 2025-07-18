New Analyst Forecast: $STN Given $168.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STN. Jacob Bout from CIBC set a price target of 168.0 for STN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STN forecast page.

$STN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $STN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $156.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jacob Bout from CIBC set a target price of $168.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Jonathan Goldman from Scotiabank set a target price of $160.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $150.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 01/22/2025

$STN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $STN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.